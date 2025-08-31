Day 1 of my FAANG PM dream brutally honest about where I'm starting

I'm putting myself out there because I need accountability.

Current situation: Mid-level PM at a startup, decent product sense, but I know I'm nowhere near FAANG ready. I've been dreaming about working at Meta, Google, or Amazon for 2 years but keep making excuses.









Got rejected from a MetaPM role last month. Feedback was harsh but fair - weak on frameworks, couldn't structure problems cleanly, and my case study was a mess.

So here's my commitment: 6 months of intense prep. I'm going ALL IN.

What I need from this community:

Your best PM interview frameworks and templates Case study examples that actually worked Metrics questions you've encountered Behavioral stories that landed offers Books/courses that made the difference Honest feedback on my progress updates I'll document everything and share my journey weekly. If you've made it into FAANG PM or are on the same path, let's connect. We're stronger together.

Drop your best resource below 👇 Even one tip could change my trajectory.

#ProductManager #FAANG #InterviewPrep #Accountability