Aymanlander in
Visa sponsorship
Guys , in the next couple of months i will start studying software engineering although i'm not a big fan of tech, but my dream is to work in the US , so my question is , How can i obtain a US visa sponsership if i had all the requirments such as a SWE degree and a certain amount of experience ?
43
6841
Sort by:
rexstienerComputer Science
The usual route people take is go for MS , you get 3 yr OPT & then 6 yrs H1B if ya company wants you ( they usually help with H1B) then i think you can continue staying on visa but in jeopardy if something like recession happens.
4
AymanlanderSoftware Engineer
Ig I will just apply for the lottery
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,447