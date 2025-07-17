bishbash in  
Computer Science at The University of Sheffielda day ago

Poll

Compensation for sole developer on brand new project

I reveived an offer to build a whole software system with user login and inventory management from scratch.

I have one internship and otherwise no experience.

What is fair compensation given my experience and the responsibility given to me in this role?

Select one

28 participants

3
1038
Sort by:
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon17 hours ago
Sounds like they want senior-level responsibility at junior pay. Nothing wrong with taking it for the experience if you’re okay with that, but I’d be cautious about anything under $30k if it’s full-time. The scope of the role should at least get you closer to what entry-level engineers are making. Always easier to negotiate upfront than later.
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

790,214