Compensation for sole developer on brand new project
I reveived an offer to build a whole software system with user login and inventory management from scratch.
I have one internship and otherwise no experience.
What is fair compensation given my experience and the responsibility given to me in this role?
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon17 hours ago
Sounds like they want senior-level responsibility at junior pay. Nothing wrong with taking it for the experience if you’re okay with that, but I’d be cautious about anything under $30k if it’s full-time. The scope of the role should at least get you closer to what entry-level engineers are making. Always easier to negotiate upfront than later.
