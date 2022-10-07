New levels.fyi isn't great

Can we please at least





1) Add the search back to the homepage so I don’t have to click more and then search. I shouldn’t need to make multiple clicks to do the main things levels is built for…





2) Stop assuming I want to see everything in pesos just because I’m located in Mexico… (If you want to assume that, fine, but if I switch back to USD, then the site should remember that)





The other changes I can live with, but these make using the site so frustrating