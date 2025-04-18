rocktheworld in
Which offer is best to pick ?
Hi All,
I have two offers for lead cloud engineer position from Visa and JPMC.
Visa offer is slightly more as compared to Jp.
My priority is work satisfactions, growth ans stability, so what you guys thinks between these two offer ?
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager 2 days ago
Probably can't go wrong with either, though I feel like JPMC has more name recognition in tech.
