Railpopper in
First time as an interviewer
I've done numerous interviews as a junior for numerous roles over the past 2 years. At my current role I have been tasked with initiating and building new teams. This means I will have to conduct some interviews myself for the first time in my career, any advice or tips from my fellow veterans?
chuuj615Product Manager
Don’t be afraid to give the candidate space. Some of my best interview moments came from just shutting up and letting someone explain their thought process without interrupting. Also, write down your impressions right after the interview while it’s fresh—stuff gets fuzzy fast if you’re doing multiple in a day.
bobbravo2Software Engineering Manager
Yes, and have a system for tracking/scoring that you can scale out to share the load with others
