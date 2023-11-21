refer61614 in
Binance CEO Steps Down, Pleads Guilty
https://www.wired.com/story/binance-cz-ceo-quits-pleads-guilty-breaking-law/
Binance CEO steps down and pleads guilty for violating anti money laundering rules.
4
1989
Sort by:
needles82Software Engineer
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be an interesting one for a lot of tech bros this year.
5
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'll tell you what, I'd way rather talk about nonsensical tech bro CEO drama than talk politics with family
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,494