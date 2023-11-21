refer61614 in  
Binance CEO Steps Down, Pleads Guilty

https://www.wired.com/story/binance-cz-ceo-quits-pleads-guilty-breaking-law/


Binance CEO steps down and pleads guilty for violating anti money laundering rules.

Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, will step down and plead guilty to violating money laundering requirements as part of a DOJ settlement. The company will also pay $4.3bn in fines.

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be an interesting one for a lot of tech bros this year.
I'll tell you what, I'd way rather talk about nonsensical tech bro CEO drama than talk politics with family
