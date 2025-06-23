skywalker in  
ML / AI  

AWS ProServe GenAI

Hi everyone, hoping to get some advice!


I’m preparing for an interview for an L6 Delivery Manager role in AWS Professional Services (ProServe), focused on Generative AI / ML engagements, and would really appreciate any insights on:


  • What kinds of interviews and questions should I expect — behavioral, GenAI/ML delivery examples, program management depth, technical architecture, etc.?
  • How does this role differ from TPM or Engagement Manager at AWS?
  • What level of ML/GenAI technical depth is expected at the L6 Delivery Manager level?
  • Any good resources or prep tips you recommend?
  • What are interviewers really looking for (Amazon leadership principles, customer obsession, ML/GenAI delivery experience, etc.)?

Also curious:


  • What is the typical total compensation (TC) for this role? How does it compare with TPM or other L6 roles at AWS?


