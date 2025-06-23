AWS ProServe GenAI

Hi everyone, hoping to get some advice!





I’m preparing for an interview for an L6 Delivery Manager role in AWS Professional Services (ProServe), focused on Generative AI / ML engagements, and would really appreciate any insights on:





What kinds of interviews and questions should I expect — behavioral, GenAI/ML delivery examples, program management depth, technical architecture, etc.?

How does this role differ from TPM or Engagement Manager at AWS?

What level of ML/GenAI technical depth is expected at the L6 Delivery Manager level?

Any good resources or prep tips you recommend?

What are interviewers really looking for (Amazon leadership principles, customer obsession, ML/GenAI delivery experience, etc.)?

Also curious:





What is the typical total compensation (TC) for this role? How does it compare with TPM or other L6 roles at AWS?



