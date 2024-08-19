Jobseeker in
Poll
Accept the offer and keep exploring or reject the offer
Hi folks,
I'm getting piped out at my current company and I have an offer from another company which I am not very interested. I'm on visa and can't afford to be on unemployment.
Any suggestions what should I do?
Thanks
Closed
100 participants
2
1777
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
What do you mean getting piped out?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Nvm just realized it's PIP-ed, not like an actual pipe lol.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,570