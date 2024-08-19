Jobseeker in  
 

Poll

Accept the offer and keep exploring or reject the offer

Hi folks,
 
I'm getting piped out at my current company and I have an offer from another company which I am not very interested. I'm on visa and can't afford to be on unemployment.

Any suggestions what should I do? 

Thanks 

Closed

100 participants

2
1777
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
What do you mean getting piped out?
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Nvm just realized it's PIP-ed, not like an actual pipe lol.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,570