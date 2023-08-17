S g in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Am I being paid fairly ?

I am working for a financial orgazation as a solutions architect with 13 years full-stack(React,Angular,Node,Java) experiece and currently making 150k and i work nealy 10 hours a day. 
Started looking for new opportunities but the market is really bad.
Any suggestions , is it a right time to move and if i want to move what compensation should i be looking at ? 

Location :  tennessee
by3odGqPudom1RwIZTProduct Manager  
Without a location this doesn’t mean much
