Am I being paid fairly ?
I am working for a financial orgazation as a solutions architect with 13 years full-stack(React,Angular,Node,Java) experiece and currently making 150k and i work nealy 10 hours a day.
Started looking for new opportunities but the market is really bad.
Any suggestions , is it a right time to move and if i want to move what compensation should i be looking at ?
Location : tennessee
by3odGqPudom1RwIZTProduct Manager
Without a location this doesn’t mean much
