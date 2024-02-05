nCiu25XgGn0IG6khxC in
Netflix Engineering Manager Role
Hello All, I am trying to understand how different the role expectations are at Netflix for Engineering Manager compared to Amazon. Can someone experienced break it down where people tend to fall short from the way they operate at Amazon after going to Netflix?
1
3277
Sort by:
johnanahnSoftware Engineering Manager
I don't have direct experience here, but have heard from some colleagues who do and think that the biggest issue in the transition is that both companies have a wide variety of Engineering Manager responsibilities. Some teams need an EM that is really technical, will code a lot, and is basically half IC have Manager, while other teams will need EMs that are full EMs, so if the skillsets don't match, that's where people tend to have issues.
2
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527