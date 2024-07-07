insertcoffeetostart in
Any tips for getting international remote work?
Hi everyone, I'm from Manila and I'm curious if anyone's had luck getting international remote work where they're directly hired by a US-based (or anywhere really) company and compensated closer to the American rate than the local rates.
There are plenty of outsourcing companies in Manila, but their offers are still closer to the local rates so I was wondering if there's a different way to get remote work.
Any tips?
Check remote work portals, freelance work those might be helpful
