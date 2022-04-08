19g615l18j10gp in
Associate Product Manager salary? NON faang
Currently make 110k base CAD at my company, medium sized, hardware associate product manager. Will be moved to HQ in Bay Area, how much is the avg base salary for a 1 year experience or new grad APM? Want to know so that I can understand when my company talks about the new salary adjustment.
2
3805
Sort by:
ElaguilaProduct Manager
Atlassian offers 125k base 150k/4 stocks and 17.5k for new grad in Bay Area.
4
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217