Do you guys think companies also look at schools?
BigDudu77Full-Stack Software Engineer
Big tech and fintech definitely look at schools for new grads.
Amazonian2022Software Engineer at Amazon
I disagree. If your school is notable or recognizable, great. If not, it doesn't really matter. Nowadays, the bar is much higher for new grads due to the sheer number wanting to get into big tech. Work experience is everything.
