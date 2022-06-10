Own8662Hwi in
Reactions to Inflation Report
Talking about how different industries are/will react to the inflation were seeing in the US. Important info to get a sense of where jobs and investments might end up this year and next.
Will be interesting to see how things play out the next few months in the semiconductor industry, supply chain, oil&g, and transportation specifically. Not great numbers at all Overall CPI: +8.6% since last year Gas: +48.7% Fuel Oil: +106.7% Meat, Poultry, & Fish: +13.1% Milk: +15.9% Eggs: +32.2% Coffee: +15.3% Used Cars: +16.1% Airline Fares: +37.8% Real Average Hourly Earnings: -3%
