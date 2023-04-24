TimCook in
WFH
My company wants me to return to the office, but I was hired remotely. My manager says I will be on the bad list if I don't go to the office. I don't want to commute far to my office. I know people commute, but I don't want to. What should I do in this case?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Make them fire you, take a severance, and find another job lol
LuckyBoiSales Engineer
This, don't bend unless you have to for Family or other reasons in the mean time start doing interviews
