Employment = Systematized Slavery

How many employees are aware of the fact that they were systemically indoctrinated into a wage slave system and being kept in a forever children state everything provided by the corporation, including allowance, as long as they are obedient and loyal? If they are aware of their misery, should or could they even escape the matrix? Share your thoughts - Open ended discussion.
There are various cultural/societal differences that prevent it too.
For example, the US encourages entrepreneurship through friendlier laws, tax advantages, benefits. The environment, economic stability, availability of private funding, politics are almost always aligned to help businesses. The federal government has on several occasions stepped in to help businesses that would have otherwise gone bankrupt (COVID was the most recent example). This is in contrast to the environment you may find in other developed/developing nations. Even western Europe doesn’t have it as easy.
On an individual level, personal situations may prevent the person from taking on too much risk. Family, health, poverty, etc. can all create an environment where immediate financial security is much more urgent than long-term wealth generation. Some people do start businesses despite those situations, but each person’s journey is unique. They may have sacrificed one thing or another. Or they might have been lucky. Or they just might be blessed with the resolve, grit, and patience.
And finally, not every business can be a tech business. Tech/software is unique in that the upfront capital required is significantly lower than other businesses, and the value generation is significantly higher for most software businesses.