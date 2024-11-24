TapOxide in
Poll
PM Prep Tips and Resources
I want to make a jump into the pm career and get a job with Google or Msft but I don't know where to start.
A friend of mine recommended product alliance and Exponent courses, which of them should I go for?
#productmanager #pm
Closed
23 participants
4
2616
Sort by:
therealdrakeProduct Manager
So if you are interviewing at one of the FAANGs that Product Alliance has a dedicated course for, it's a worthwhile investment. If you are interviewing for a company without a dedicated PA course, you can probably get 75% of the way there just watching free Exponent videos on YouTube. Most of the value I got from the course was the very company specific stuff in their Google, Facebook and Uber courses.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,597