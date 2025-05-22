meh12 in
Does Oracle provides a sign on bonus ?
I’m working on a potential offer with Oracle for a IC4 position. The recruiter is pretty stringent in negotiation and offering no sign on bonus. He mentioned Oracle doesn’t provides them anymore.
anyone have recent experience negotiating an offer with them and getting sign on ?
Oracle
Principal Technical Program Manager
Remote
Total per year
$245
Level
IC4
Base
$185
Total stock grant
$60
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
1
583
Sort by:
HazyGrayTechnical Program Manager a day ago
They used to, but I don't think they do anymore. Had a few colleagues mentioned it when they had offers there.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
761,040