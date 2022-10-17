Product manager openings

19g617l4pzl10w in  
Business Administration & Management at The University of Utah 

Hi all,

I am looking for full-time Product Manager (Technical) role as I graduate this December with a Masters degree in Information Systems. 

I was wondering if anyone was getting interviews or online assessments from any top companies. Because despite applying for multiple roles at multiple companies, I am not getting any response. 

It'd be helpful to know which companies are setting up interviews or sending OAs, so that I can target those. 

Thanks

speadeae8u1Product Marketing Manager  
levels has a job board that might be useful https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/
Thank you!

