Product manager openings
Hi all,
I am looking for full-time Product Manager (Technical) role as I graduate this December with a Masters degree in Information Systems.
I was wondering if anyone was getting interviews or online assessments from any top companies. Because despite applying for multiple roles at multiple companies, I am not getting any response.
It'd be helpful to know which companies are setting up interviews or sending OAs, so that I can target those.
Thanks
speadeae8u1Product Marketing Manager
levels has a job board that might be useful https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/
1
Thank you!
Thank you!
Product Manager
