Why SWE salary in Europe is so embarrassingly lower than that in US?
Why it's extremely rare to see stock/signon/relocation bonuses?
Why EU companies prefer to seek for a right candidate for 6-12 months but not increase the salary?
Is there a chance to find descent remote job in US remotely from EU?
The primary answer is labor laws. Because businesses can't easily lay off workers if there's a change in the business, they are reluctant to hire at very high salaries that they might get stuck paying. In the US, almost all employment is "at will," meaning I can literally lose my job tomorrow with no severance payment if the business decides. So there's less risk to paying a high salary. The secondary answer is social support and healthcare. In Europe, every country has nationalized healthcare available at reasonable cost, but this is paid for by higher taxes. In the US, you get "insurance" but it doesn't actually save you from the exorbitant costs. So that high salary often disappears once you consider the impact of healthcare cost, unless you are perfectly healthy all the time. Can you find a remote job in EU working for a US company? Sure, but companies are not fools, they will pay you a salary that is competitive for your local area - not a US salary.
3
Thank you for detailed answer, you’re absolutely right.
EU companies more often follow US pattern. I was recently laid off from a “Slovenian” company with registered entity in US: only two weeks notice, no extra money and no insurance before but the salary was Slovenian, not US level. Just saying.
