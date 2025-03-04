thesickdude in  
Are software engineer interviews easier in the US or india?

Hey all, 

I'm currently in India and it looks like I'll be staying here longer than expected. I have a Facebook interview scheduled and would like some advice. I currently have it scheduled for 1 am local time but I was thinking to reschedule. I'm not sure if they will let me interview with an India interviewer for a US role but I was thinking to take advantage of the situation if possible. Any advise on whether interviews are easier here or back in the states. I can only reschedule once. Thanks!!

10gicalSecurity  
You know, I always kept boasting to my wife that US folks like me and my interviews with them goes very easy. She told me, it's just that US folks can hide emotions very easily. They will give you very positive vibes throughout and later you realize you failed in the interview. I have seen myself being more comfortable with US folks, as they bring some clarity and order in the interview, unlike Indian interviewers. So you usually don't get stressed. But to be honest, both are equally the same.
They can get US / Indian guy Interviewing for either location.
