Are software engineer interviews easier in the US or india?

Hey all,





I'm currently in India and it looks like I'll be staying here longer than expected. I have a Facebook interview scheduled and would like some advice. I currently have it scheduled for 1 am local time but I was thinking to reschedule. I'm not sure if they will let me interview with an India interviewer for a US role but I was thinking to take advantage of the situation if possible. Any advise on whether interviews are easier here or back in the states. I can only reschedule once. Thanks!!