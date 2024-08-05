Sean in
FAANG Resume Review/Writing Services
Hi
I am considering applying to hardware roles in hardware companies in seattle including Amazon, Microsoft. Do you have any suggestion for good resume review services? Any experience with levels.fyi, faangpath or others?
Thanks in advance
cheesymanHardware Engineer
I used coaching from Levels and I found it super helpful and it made me a lot more confident in how I approach my resume. They don't write it for you, but they're really detailed about the feedback they provide and do well to explain the thought process behind it all. Overall, I think it'll help me in the long term also when I end up going to update it.
1
sean1469Mechanical Engineer
Thanks!
