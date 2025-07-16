sadgv324 in
Rejected after final, again
Just got the “we've decided to move forward” email after my fifth final round in 3 months. I knew it the moment the interviewer asked me to debug their system design question halfway through and then spent 10 mins arguing. I’m so damn tired of prepping for hours, doing everything right, and still being told no. No feedback. No closure. Just vibes and silence. Feels like I’m collecting rejections like Pokémon cards at this point.
Just like Pokémon cards, you need many cards of the same type to unlock great powers.
Keep going!