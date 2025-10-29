Apple briefly tops $4 trillion

Apple’s market value briefly crossed $4 trillion for the first time, buoyed by stronger‑than‑expected demand for its latest iPhone lineup. The milestone comes amid investor debates over Apple’s AI roadmap, with recent handset momentum helping offset earlier concerns. Shares cooled into the close but highlighted Apple’s enduring hardware pull and ecosystem lock‑in. Analysts said the iPhone cycle’s early strength improves near‑term prospects as the company readies earnings and future AI feature rollouts.