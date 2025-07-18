Bryann in
Help me land my dream PM role
I've been grinding to break into Meta as a PM for a while now. Made it to the final rounds once, but wasn't able to seal the deal. I have the chance to do it now.
What I need:
Common mistakes candidates make that I should avoid.
How to stand out when everyone has similar backgrounds.
What the interview panel is really looking for beyond the obvious.
Best resources I can use to prep.
Where to find people willing to mock with me, for free.
Thank you.
