Help me land my dream PM role

I've been grinding to break into Meta as a PM for a while now. Made it to the final rounds once, but wasn't able to seal the deal. I have the chance to do it now.





What I need:

Common mistakes candidates make that I should avoid.

How to stand out when everyone has similar backgrounds.

What the interview panel is really looking for beyond the obvious.

Best resources I can use to prep.

Where to find people willing to mock with me, for free.





Thank you.