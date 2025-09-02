PhuPhukLoi in  
Significant pay gap for same level - Need guidance

Hi, I work as a group PM in a tech company in a low cost of living location (LCOL). When I joined the company there were only two tiers - HCOL and LCOL and LCOL was pegged at 10% discount. In the last year or so they changed this into three tiers and made the last tier 20% discount to HCOL and never communicated this change with customers. Now that I am tier 3, my pay suddenly became 20% discount to HCOL (no pay change but overall growth and new equity grants have been lower to ensure that delta became 20%). HR has an it is what it is attitude.


Now I realized that one of my peers in HCOL at the same level and I have 40-50% pay gap! (mostly through annual equity while base is at 20% gap). This is making me extremely uneasy, furious over HR and frustrated. I respect my colleague and we both are hard workers, and I am fine with 20% pay gap due to region diff but this big a diff is really hard to digest.


I asked my manager to fix this (did not disclose it as a fact but asked him to just do a sort and that they would realize the pay disparity). Manager said the only way this "might" be fixed it is if I move to a HCOL which he could support. I do know for sure that would still not bridge this big a pay gap.


My HR needs to fix this and they always say that Im getting "higher" than market salary in my LCOL location. But there are hardly any good PM jobs in my LCOL. And its not like expenses are small in this location too, it costs the same everywhere for living a decent life.


When I raised with HR in the past, they said everyone within the team is within the range only - but that's BS coz I am lower than 20% discount they communicated.


I am not sure what I should do -

Option 1: Sell my home and just move my family to a HCOL?

Option 2: Continue to stay in LCOL and accept this gap

Option 3: Open discussion with manager and HR (without confrontation on pay gap) and request to decrease this gap to 20% as communicated

Option 4: Openly confront HR about the pay diff actually at 40-50%


I get furious inside thinking of how HR is low balling me every single time.


TOC: 310K


PS: Trolls are welcome for entertainment purposes, but looking for at least one comment with structured response.

TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google8 hours ago
If you really are open to selling your house and moving to a HCOL area, I'd wait and just apply to some other jobs in that area first to see if you could get paid even more at a new company than at your current, but I think you're probably leaning toward staying where you are. In which case, I'd definitely have a proper conversation with your manager and HR about this. There's a chance your coworker in the HCOL area had just received a higher starting pay package when joining the company because of strong negotiation, and the 20% difference isn't wholly accurate to the situation. Perhaps your coworker was brought in at the top of the pay band and you were closer to the middle, making the gap even wider than just the COL would account for.
PhuPhukLoiProduct Manager 5 hours ago
Thank you. I like my job and the work I do is quite satisfying and impactful. The company made the comp policy more structured over the years with annual equity cap for each level and refreshers awarded only if someone is below the cap. If this was the case, the diff between the pays should have gotten adjusted over the years to account for only the region diff. I could be wrong, but even after 5+ years, can two employees in the same region (assume) at the same level have 20% pay diff? I was never a manager so I'm just curious.

