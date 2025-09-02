Significant pay gap for same level - Need guidance

Poll

Hi, I work as a group PM in a tech company in a low cost of living location (LCOL). When I joined the company there were only two tiers - HCOL and LCOL and LCOL was pegged at 10% discount. In the last year or so they changed this into three tiers and made the last tier 20% discount to HCOL and never communicated this change with customers. Now that I am tier 3, my pay suddenly became 20% discount to HCOL (no pay change but overall growth and new equity grants have been lower to ensure that delta became 20%). HR has an it is what it is attitude.





Now I realized that one of my peers in HCOL at the same level and I have 40-50% pay gap! (mostly through annual equity while base is at 20% gap). This is making me extremely uneasy, furious over HR and frustrated. I respect my colleague and we both are hard workers, and I am fine with 20% pay gap due to region diff but this big a diff is really hard to digest.





I asked my manager to fix this (did not disclose it as a fact but asked him to just do a sort and that they would realize the pay disparity). Manager said the only way this "might" be fixed it is if I move to a HCOL which he could support. I do know for sure that would still not bridge this big a pay gap.





My HR needs to fix this and they always say that Im getting "higher" than market salary in my LCOL location. But there are hardly any good PM jobs in my LCOL. And its not like expenses are small in this location too, it costs the same everywhere for living a decent life.





When I raised with HR in the past, they said everyone within the team is within the range only - but that's BS coz I am lower than 20% discount they communicated.





I am not sure what I should do -

Option 1: Sell my home and just move my family to a HCOL?

Option 2: Continue to stay in LCOL and accept this gap

Option 3: Open discussion with manager and HR (without confrontation on pay gap) and request to decrease this gap to 20% as communicated

Option 4: Openly confront HR about the pay diff actually at 40-50%





I get furious inside thinking of how HR is low balling me every single time.





TOC: 310K





PS: Trolls are welcome for entertainment purposes, but looking for at least one comment with structured response.