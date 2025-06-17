maniacobsession in
Researching NLP
Starting to learn NLP for social science at our REU,
For my research project, i'm considering political communities and their impact on the market, however it's most likely very well researched already.
I don't have a good grasp on NLP or Machine Learning in general, and im seeking advice on what to actually study for this program that is very relevant today and in the future, thank you!
7
3569
Sort by:
ttjks1013Business Analyst at Facebook
Look into stance detection or framing analysis. They’re super relevant in political discourse research and haven’t been explored as deeply as sentiment or topic modeling.
2
maniacobsessionComputer Science at Syracuse University
Thank you! Haven't heard of those techniques, looking into it.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,810