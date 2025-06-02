Zxrt in
Is it just me, or is the tech job market completely silent lately?
Hi all — just wondering if anyone else is facing the same thing.
Been applying to roles lately (tech, backend-focused), and it’s been radio silence. No responses, no interviews, not even rejections. It almost feels like applications are vanishing into a black hole.
I know the market is weird this year, but I can’t help but question my capabilities sometimes. I’ve worked across a few international environments before and never faced this level of stillness.
Curious —
- Are others seeing the same?
- Have you found any tactics that are working better (e.g., referrals, niche platforms, warm intros)?
- Any tips for staying mentally grounded during this phase?
Would really appreciate hearing how others are navigating this season.
Thanks in advance 🙏
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAIa day ago
I think it's interesting that you're not even getting rejection emails, but other than that I think it's pretty par for the course. This job market is really difficult unless you're near AI or just in the top 1% of SWEs in general. Reaching out on LinkedIn has helped, and when it comes to cold applications, I have had *some* success with applying to very recently posted jobs. If a job posting has been up for longer than one day, I honestly don't even apply to it at this point.
