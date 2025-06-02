Is it just me, or is the tech job market completely silent lately?

Poll

Hi all — just wondering if anyone else is facing the same thing.

Been applying to roles lately (tech, backend-focused), and it’s been radio silence. No responses, no interviews, not even rejections. It almost feels like applications are vanishing into a black hole.



I know the market is weird this year, but I can’t help but question my capabilities sometimes. I’ve worked across a few international environments before and never faced this level of stillness.



Curious —

Are others seeing the same?

Have you found any tactics that are working better (e.g., referrals, niche platforms, warm intros)?

Any tips for staying mentally grounded during this phase?

Would really appreciate hearing how others are navigating this season.

Thanks in advance 🙏