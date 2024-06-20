12brayden in
Poll
What should be my next step ?
I start my last year of school for my bachelors degree of computer science in the fall. I'll graduate with my bachelors at the age of 20.
Should pursued my masters degree or focus on tech certifications and apply jobs?
neutricSoftware Engineer
Find internship 100% priority
12
intrepiddeveloperSoftware Engineer
Came here to say this. Work experience is king. And for entry level grads it is the sibglest easiest way to land a full-time position in this difficult market.
