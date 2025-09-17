We are seeking a talented Live Chat Support Specialist to join our team at Tradeweb Markets Inc. The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing exceptional customer service through live chat support to our clients. This role requires excellent communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and a passion for helping others.

Responsibilities:

Respond to customer inquiries and issues via live chat in a timely and professional manner

Provide accurate information and solutions to customer problems

Escalate complex issues to the appropriate team members for resolution

Maintain a high level of customer satisfaction through effective communication and support

Document and track customer interactions and resolutions in the system

Qualifications:

1-2 years of experience in customer service or support role

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Experience with live chat support software is a plus



