Live Chat Support Specialist
We are seeking a talented Live Chat Support Specialist to join our team at Tradeweb Markets Inc. The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing exceptional customer service through live chat support to our clients. This role requires excellent communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and a passion for helping others.
Responsibilities:
- Respond to customer inquiries and issues via live chat in a timely and professional manner
- Provide accurate information and solutions to customer problems
- Escalate complex issues to the appropriate team members for resolution
- Maintain a high level of customer satisfaction through effective communication and support
- Document and track customer interactions and resolutions in the system
Qualifications:
- 1-2 years of experience in customer service or support role
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Experience with live chat support software is a plus
