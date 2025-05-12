Reason for negative feedback

inorio in
In my work environment, feedback is almost 100% critical—focused on negative aspects and pointing out what hasn’t been done well. At the very least, external factors like this kind of input from others do not motivate me.
Personally, and among people close to me, we often say that even a small amount of positive feedback would be encouraging. Recently, I’ve also noticed that there are books and articles that reflect similar values and ways of thinking, which suggests that my perspective isn’t entirely off-base.
That said, I assume those who give only critical feedback have their own reasons for doing so. But what exactly are those reasons?
Here are some possible explanations I came up with, though none of them quite feel convincing:
Survivor bias or justifying the way they were once coached
Lack of sufficient catch-up with current thinking or methods
A sense of pleasure in being able to show their own superiority
Poor communication skills
madscienceSoftware Engineer 15 hours ago
I'd vote for poor communication skills and just the way they've worked. I think a lot of people who don't provide positive feedback just assume that the default state is that you're good at your job. "Why would I praise you for something you should already be doing well?" Tech people don't tend to have the strongest people skills in general, so it makes sense that they would be a lot less inclined to provide positive feedback and instead focus on 'fixing' things or 'constructive feedback' to improve things.
