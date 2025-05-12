Reason for negative feedback

In my work environment, feedback is almost 100% critical—focused on negative aspects and pointing out what hasn’t been done well. At the very least, external factors like this kind of input from others do not motivate me.





Personally, and among people close to me, we often say that even a small amount of positive feedback would be encouraging. Recently, I’ve also noticed that there are books and articles that reflect similar values and ways of thinking, which suggests that my perspective isn’t entirely off-base.





That said, I assume those who give only critical feedback have their own reasons for doing so. But what exactly are those reasons?





Here are some possible explanations I came up with, though none of them quite feel convincing:





Survivor bias or justifying the way they were once coached





Lack of sufficient catch-up with current thinking or methods





A sense of pleasure in being able to show their own superiority



