Looking for Job

Hi guys,

Im a new user for this pace. So I move from Canada to USA since 3 years. After 1 year working remotly to my canadian company, I stop working and try to improve my English. So since 2 years I am in the job market doing somes interviews sometimes but not getting offers. I have a background with Java springboot Angular. Open to any suggestions please.

Thank you 
Mohanad mostafa  
I live in egypt and had to search for an entry level position. It took me 6 months untill i landed my first offer. I think what i did in terms of job searching applies anywhere.

1- fill up your linkedin page with all the details especially the title section (many recruiters reached me from the title).

2- reach out to recruiters directly , this helps in getting interviews

3- learn from past interviews and ask for constructive feedback so you can work on your weaknesses.

4- apply on other job platforms. There are many out there.

5- attend tech events and hackathons , this improves your chances by netwoking.

6- keep learning and building projects.

7- finally be patient and keep hustling.
(Job searching is a long frustrating process we've all been there.)

Hope this helps :)
Bibah  
Thanks a lot

