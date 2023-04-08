Bibah in
Looking for Job
Hi guys,
Im a new user for this pace. So I move from Canada to USA since 3 years. After 1 year working remotly to my canadian company, I stop working and try to improve my English. So since 2 years I am in the job market doing somes interviews sometimes but not getting offers. I have a background with Java springboot Angular. Open to any suggestions please.
Thank you
4
2568
Sort by:
2
BibahSoftware Engineer
Thanks a lot
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
1- fill up your linkedin page with all the details especially the title section (many recruiters reached me from the title).
2- reach out to recruiters directly , this helps in getting interviews
3- learn from past interviews and ask for constructive feedback so you can work on your weaknesses.
4- apply on other job platforms. There are many out there.
5- attend tech events and hackathons , this improves your chances by netwoking.
6- keep learning and building projects.
7- finally be patient and keep hustling.
(Job searching is a long frustrating process we've all been there.)
Hope this helps :)