What are my options of moving to europe from the US
I work as a Sr. Infosec analyst for a fintech company in the US, and I am currently on a post-opt visa. I want to move to Europe as I am looking for job security, and yes, money is good here, but I wouldn't say I like the US. I want to settle down somewhere in Europe. What are my options? Could anyone please suggest where I should start looking for jobs?
Maybe consider a bank? JPMC seems like it could be a good fit with a solid European influence
