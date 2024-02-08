Gavril Buda in
remote b2b work contracts between US and Europe
Hello fellow developers, I am a senior .NET developer with 13+ years of experience, reaching out to understand the dynamics of remote collaboration between the US and Europe.
From a US perspective, I'm curious to learn about any challenges or hesitations companies might have when considering remote developers from Europe. What factors influence these decisions, and how can we better bridge any gaps for mutual growth? I look forward to your insights
