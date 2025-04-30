Babymedoggie in
Optum
Optum
Solutions Architect
Remote
Total per year
$186K
Level
29
Base
$168K
Total stock grant
$1.7K
Bonus
$16.8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
23 Years
2
392
therasSolution Architect a day ago
If you're looking for feedback, how does this offer compare to what you're currently working as?
1
BabymedoggieSolution Architect 21 hours ago
It's hard to compare as I was a hourly contactor but I will say it's a over 20% more. I think my previous salary should not matter as this role is what it is but I can see your perspective. It's a decent raise for sure but it's going to be a much more demanding role with high stakes and visibility. I thought 175k base was fair but 168 is max they offered.
