Amazon Operations Manager Compensation Negotiations
What advice can I get for getting the most for what I deserve. How does the offer process go?
bringeeRecruiter
Former Amazon recruiter here. It's pretty straight forward, they'll either ask for your comp expectations or (more likely) just explain the offer verbally. When you negotiate, make sure you give your recruiter any data on competing offers, current salary, etc. If the leverage isn't good enough, they may not be able to move much on the offer. I know that, right now, they've been pretty right with their offers and some of my old colleagues there haven't been able to adjust much on the offers they're rolling out.
TobiasWintershedBusiness Operations Manager
Thank you for taking the time to answer my question. With 10 year experience as a top performer at a competitor, I should be able to ask for what I see is the average on here for total compensation? If it is off, can I leverage the sign on bonus or PTO?
