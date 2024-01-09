Thoughts on the rabbit.tech r1?

Basically the idea behind it was that LLMs are smart at detecting intentions, but poor at acting on it. Its an AI hardware device that helps gather context from real world and act on it using pre-authenticated apps. You can also teach it to do things. Spun out of teenage.engineering.





Very cool to see, and inspiring that small companies can create quality hardware and Apple-esque experiences, while also keeping things very affordable. It starts at $199





https://www.rabbit.tech/