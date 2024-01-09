undertone in
Thoughts on the rabbit.tech r1?
Basically the idea behind it was that LLMs are smart at detecting intentions, but poor at acting on it. Its an AI hardware device that helps gather context from real world and act on it using pre-authenticated apps. You can also teach it to do things. Spun out of teenage.engineering.
Very cool to see, and inspiring that small companies can create quality hardware and Apple-esque experiences, while also keeping things very affordable. It starts at $199
raspberryintSoftware Engineer
The question is would you get one?
accreditedshmuckSoftware Engineer
probably not, my only qualm after thinking about it is, why can’t my phone do most of this? if you watch the keynote, the main value add is that it can execute tasks based on pre-authenticated services like booking.com / uber / doordash. voice + llm interactions is definitely coming to smartphones (apple and all major cos are bound to do it), and smartphones basically have every hardware capability this device does besides the analog scroll wheel.
