PIP at work
I am currently on PIP and I see no chance of improvement at my current role in this terrible company. I’m on OPT stem and have until June 13th to improve. Assuming if my job gets terminated after June 13, how difficult would it be to switch to a different employer? i’ve been applying to several other positions, but unfortunately no response yet. Should I just quit my current job for the sake of not risking termination ?
Fling69Solution Architect
There is absolutely no point in quitting. Let them terminate you especially in this job market. And take whatever termination/severance you will get from the company. Quitting on your own is a financial mistake unless of course you already have another job lined up. ￼
19g615l21ikptlMobile Software Engineer
Wise words.Thank you so much. ￼
