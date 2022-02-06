Westside313 in
Advice for learning css
So I took a break from learning JavaScript because I really never sat down and learn html and css. I think everyone would agree html is a piece a cake to learn….but learning CSS?!?! This language is giving me nightmares! Any advice on learning CSS or just understanding the basics so you can build basic sites or web apps?
Thanks!
11
1871
Sort by:
19g615kzao2il6Software Engineer
If you’re up for it, look at https://css-for-js.dev/ . Josh is one of the best out there and this course is very thorough.
4
19g61bl07af13jFrontend Software Engineer
2nd, probably the only course you'll ever need for css.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481