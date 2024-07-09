Wilma in
Google PM interview help
A couple months ago I know it was pretty messy at Google.What’s going on at Google now? Is team match still basically limbo?
I have an interview soon and want to know if I should invest as much into prep or just wing it if I'll still end up in limbo.
It feels like drama central at the moment which sucks for anyone interviewing soon (me).
(In case it's actually better rn, what prep advice can I get? Willing to spend on prep)
RainydayzData Scientist
If you are willing to spend, go for PA prep, they have a tailored Google course.
