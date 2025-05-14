Split between 2 offers

Poll

I work in RF cellular testing on ASIC level. Since cellular market not doing too well I have been actively applying and received 2 offers I'm torn between.





1 offer in optical testing with Viavi and 1 offer in satellite RF testing with Telesat. The optical testing will help diverse my resume and is also flexible to work from home but I am more excited about Satellite RF but Telesat requires 4 days in office.

Compensation is very close between the two offers

Hoping to hear from the community on which has a brighter future and growth