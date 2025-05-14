uwave in
Split between 2 offers
I work in RF cellular testing on ASIC level. Since cellular market not doing too well I have been actively applying and received 2 offers I'm torn between.
1 offer in optical testing with Viavi and 1 offer in satellite RF testing with Telesat. The optical testing will help diverse my resume and is also flexible to work from home but I am more excited about Satellite RF but Telesat requires 4 days in office.
Compensation is very close between the two offers
Hoping to hear from the community on which has a brighter future and growth
linkHardware Engineer
I’d lean towards Viavi if you want more flexibility and a broader resume. Optical testing is in demand across tons of industries, and being able to WFH is a big perk for work-life balance. It’ll also make you more versatile if you ever want to switch fields. Both are solid, but flexibility and future options matter a lot.
2
wingspanHardware Engineer
Totally agree-having optical and RF experience on your resume opens more doors. Satellite stuff is cool, but if the market shifts again, optical skills might give you more backup options. Flexibility is underrated.
2
