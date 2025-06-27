Seven months on hunt with no offer yet

Fellow product managers here got laid off after eight years of working with a leading financial company in Canada since then I've been applying every day for job probably I've applied for over 300 position went through close 15 interviews no offer yet.





Shifted my mindset last two months, started to do networking and asking for referrals from strangers.





Anyone here from Canada going through the same struggle? I've been in this industry for close 20 years and worked remotely close to 10 years, My face-to-face interaction became very odd. since I used to meet people virtually so now I'm seriously thinking of taking some field job like Frontline officer or something like that.





I worked with Career coach And resume writers and got advice from different people Seems to be everyone is overlapping each other. Everyone have their own preferences in terms of the résumé lay out what to do how to do things.





I'm kind of frustrated. I need someone to tell me if I should do something differently.





I attend a job fairs they're useless. I traveled to the states to do in person case studies and presentations and turned out. No luck. I'm trying to do my best, but the market is really bad.