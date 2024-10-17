19g618l2gwwp1w in
Evaluate my TC , Senior software engineering manager
Title: senior software engineering manager
Location: San Diego CA
Going for a semi conductor company and looks like I'll be managing, 5 direct reports, two of them are SDET.
Offer - 210k base
Bonus- 15%
RSU - 110k
Relocation - 20k
Sign on - 20k
I make more than this in Pittsburgh in my current role. which is a senior software engineering manager as well.
TechieRajSoftware Engineer
Why would you downgrade yourself in both position and the salary? Unless you want see Shamu and the world famous San Diego Zoo. Jokes apart. SD will be much costlier to live in than Pittsburgh.
beLifeSoftware Engineer
+1
