Need Help Choosing a Laptop for College
Hi everyone,
I'm heading off to college soon and I'm a bit overwhelmed by all the laptop options out there. I'm not super tech-savvy, so I could really use some advice.
I'm mainly going to be using the laptop for writing papers, doing research, and maybe some light gaming during my downtime. Can anyone recommend a good, affordable laptop that will last me throughout college?
I don't need anything super fancy, just something reliable and durable.
Thanks in advance!
Product Manager
What kind of gaming? First fork in the road is Mac vs Windows-- are you set on windows laptop for gaming? Otherwise, Macbooks are quite popular on campuses and a macbook air would do everything you need.
