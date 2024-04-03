Need Help Choosing a Laptop for College

Hi everyone,





I'm heading off to college soon and I'm a bit overwhelmed by all the laptop options out there. I'm not super tech-savvy, so I could really use some advice.





I'm mainly going to be using the laptop for writing papers, doing research, and maybe some light gaming during my downtime. Can anyone recommend a good, affordable laptop that will last me throughout college?

I don't need anything super fancy, just something reliable and durable.





Thanks in advance!