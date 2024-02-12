batilly84 in  
Product Designer  

Creatives: Do you send cover letters if they're optional?

When applying for jobs, I see some companies still have a spot for cover letters although it is not required.


My question is: Do you send one anyway?


I prefer a blank spot to introduce myself and as a creative, find it a bit archaic for companies to still ask for one.


Thoughts?

3
1042
gpt666Data Scientist  
How about writing a single template and just replacing the company’s name each time you apply? In my opinion, you ou are definitely missing out on the opportunity to put an individual touch on your application.

