Does NVIDIA pay software engineers well?
I know 'well' is ambiguous, but I would say regardless of stock price that they pay their software people quite well and they are a pay leader, not a lagger. Does anyone disagree?
Calculatron99Business Analyst
I'm not sure I'd call them a pay leader specifically, but I have a friend who works there and they're definitely on the upper end of market rate, despite having some pretty general experience. Doubt they can keep up with the FAANG/HRT companies, but among competitors, I'd say they're above average.
