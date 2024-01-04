friendlyhelper1 in  
Product Designer  

How much should I be paid?

I have 7 years of experience in visual design, 4.5 of those years specializing in product design. I'm currently being paid $90k/year, with no stock, and no bonus.


I'm considering a more impactful and interesting position elsewhere, what is a good salary range based on this information?

YamahaTechnical Program Manager  
I'd say about $120k, but it'll really depend on the company.
friendlyhelper1Product Designer  
I appreciate the comment, thanks!

