How much should I be paid?
I have 7 years of experience in visual design, 4.5 of those years specializing in product design. I'm currently being paid $90k/year, with no stock, and no bonus.
I'm considering a more impactful and interesting position elsewhere, what is a good salary range based on this information?
Yamaha
I'd say about $120k, but it'll really depend on the company.
friendlyhelper1
I appreciate the comment, thanks!
