Which to Choose
Hi Guys,
I have recently graduated(Done MBA). I have two different career options. Which one should I choose?
- Walmart - Software Engineer 3. TC: 200K. Location Bentoville
- Amazon - Technical Program Manager. TC: Same : Location: Seattle
Background: 5+ years of experience as a software engineer. I am currently on OPT Visa. Where should i go?
chuuj516Product Manager
I think this boils down to whether you want to continue working as a SWE or if you want to shift gears and become a TPM. Amazon also recently announced a full RTO, so if that's not something you want to do you should definitely take that into account as well. From what I can see online, it looks like Walmart is mostly hybrid right now but there still are some WFH days at least. There's also the work culture to consider. Again, I don't have much experience with Walmart but Amazon might not be the best. I personally value my work/life balance a lot and recognize that about myself so I'd probably pick the Walmart offer just because you have the years as a SWE and it's not Amazon lol, but that's just my 2 cents.
User5762Other
Thank you for the invaluable feedback. It really means a lot to me.
