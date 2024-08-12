Christopher Sherman in  
Site Reliability (SRE)  

Microsoft employee Azure credit?

Joining Microsoft soon. Is there an employee credit given out? If so, how much is it?

4
3016
Sort by:
TechnicallyTechnicalSoftware Engineer  
Yes, there is some very small credit to play around with Azure. If I recall, I want to say it was like $200; however there are a lot of free versions as well.

Other comment isn’t accurate… Does not depend on team. This is a decision that is company-wide. Team-specific allocations would be for internal subscriptions which are usually only with some business need.
2
dwarfweedSite Reliability (SRE)  
Thanks!

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,568