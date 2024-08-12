Christopher Sherman in
Microsoft employee Azure credit?
Joining Microsoft soon. Is there an employee credit given out? If so, how much is it?
4
3016
2
dwarfweedSite Reliability (SRE)
Other comment isn’t accurate… Does not depend on team. This is a decision that is company-wide. Team-specific allocations would be for internal subscriptions which are usually only with some business need.